Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful holds their 16th annual e-recycling event

Keep-Albany Dougherty Beautiful hosted its 16th annual e-recycling event.
Keep-Albany Dougherty Beautiful hosted its 16th annual e-recycling event.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization is working to protect people from identity theft while saving trees at the same time.

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful hosted its 16th annual e-recycling event.

They welcomed all old electronics, drugs, empty cartridges, and personal documents to shred.

Executive Director Judy Bowles talked about where these recycled items will go.

Executive Director of Keep-Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles said if you couldn't make it...
Executive Director of Keep-Albany Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles said if you couldn't make it today, you could bring your electronics to their office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.(WALB)

“The medications that are collected will be incinerated. The electronics will go back to Jacksonville where they’re all shredded. Plastic separated from the metal and they’ll be melted down and made into new products,” said Bowles.

If you didn’t get to come to the event, Bowles says you can still bring your electronics to their office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls
Worth Co. law enforcement looking for missing runaway girls
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident

Latest News

On September 11th, over 300 firefighters lost their lives on that day. The Dawson Fire...
Dawson Fire Dept. continues to pay homage 20 years after 9/11
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Valdosta and Lowndes County host 911 memorial ceremony.
Lowndes Co. and City of Valdosta pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Military Women's Memorial 911 remembrance relay.
9/11 remembrance relay honors South Ga. servicewomen