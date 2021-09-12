Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful holds their 16th annual e-recycling event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany organization is working to protect people from identity theft while saving trees at the same time.

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful hosted its 16th annual e-recycling event.

They welcomed all old electronics, drugs, empty cartridges, and personal documents to shred.

Executive Director Judy Bowles talked about where these recycled items will go.

Executive Director Judy Bowles talked about where these recycled items will go.

“The medications that are collected will be incinerated. The electronics will go back to Jacksonville where they’re all shredded. Plastic separated from the metal and they’ll be melted down and made into new products,” said Bowles.

If you didn’t get to come to the event, Bowles says you can still bring your electronics to their office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

