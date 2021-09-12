Humidity is on the Return

Dry weather is here to stay for the weekend. We could see a stray sprinkle tonight and even tomorrow, but most of us will be dry. Highs in the upper 80s with some spots reaching 90 degrees.

Normal for this time of year is 89 degrees.

The heat index will begin to factor into the forecast on Sunday as we start to see the slow buildup of moisture. Heat indices will get into the mid and even upper 90s by Sunday.

What this also means is that nighttime temps won’t feel as crisp. Normal lows in mid September are the upper 60s. Starting Tuesday, temperatures won’t get passed the 70 degree mark.

This is also a time when fog could impact the visibility of commutes.

Rain becomes likely as Tuesday approaches. That’s when a surge of Gulf air will come in. Thunderstorms will be likely each afternoon starting on Tuesday and potentially continuing into next weekend.

TROPICS

We are now halfway through the hurricane season. One system, Invest 94L, is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is given a 90% chance to become named. It will have minimum impacts to our forecast. Texas will feel Invest 94L the most. There is a also disturbance off the Florida coast that looks like it’ll steer away from south Georgia. And Finally, there are two tropical waves coming off of Africa. One is given a 70% chance to form, and another, behind it, is given a 20% chance to form. As always, we’ll keep and eye on these systems.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.