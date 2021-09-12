Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Welcome back to the return of showers and storms.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a High-Pressure system over the Carolinas that will keep areas across the South fairly dry for this evening and into the night. However, this system will not keep us dry for much longer. Monday will be a relatively dry day with little chance for showers in Southwest Georgia, but Tuesday is where things change. As the high-pressure system continues to slide eastward, a low-pressure system takes its place. This will help drive this rain chances to grow. Rain chances will be in full swing starting Tuesday afternoon and this pattern will continue through the long-range forecast. Highs during this period will actually remain pretty seasonable for mid-September in the upper 80s and lows will fall into the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident

Latest News

WALB First Alert Forecast 09/12/21
WALB First Alert Forecast 09/12/2021
WALB First Alert Weather
Humidity is on the Return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 91121
WALB First Alert Weather
Dry Weekend Ahead - Temps Below Normal