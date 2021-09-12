ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a High-Pressure system over the Carolinas that will keep areas across the South fairly dry for this evening and into the night. However, this system will not keep us dry for much longer. Monday will be a relatively dry day with little chance for showers in Southwest Georgia, but Tuesday is where things change. As the high-pressure system continues to slide eastward, a low-pressure system takes its place. This will help drive this rain chances to grow. Rain chances will be in full swing starting Tuesday afternoon and this pattern will continue through the long-range forecast. Highs during this period will actually remain pretty seasonable for mid-September in the upper 80s and lows will fall into the 70s.

