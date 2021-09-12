Albany Utilities working towards fixing shortage of linemen workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has seen its fair share of shortage of employees for the past two years.

But the city says they’re really hurting in the utilities department regarding linemen workers.

Officials at Albany Utilities say they are experiencing a shortage of lineman within the company. (WALB)

“In fact, I’ve reached out to many universities and technical schools, prior to graduation to inform students ‘hey if you want a job, jobs are available and here’s somewhere you might want to look,” said Ken Stock, assistant city manager.

City of Albany officials said they are applying aggressive strategies to fix this problem.

Right now, they have 19 senior and apprentice linemen workers but they’re supposed to have 27.

Assistant city manager, Ken Stock has been aware of this problem since he got here in 2019.

He talked about another method they are working towards.

“Pay is obviously an issue for us as well. It’s certainly a thing the city is taking a look at as well. We’re looking at revamping some of our career progression plans within each of the trades,” said Stock.

Before this issue is fixed, he says their current workers have to take on more work during their shifts.

“We have to ask more of the employees that we have. So quite frankly, often we have to work overtime and so we can keep our services on the correct schedule that they should be on,” said Stock.

City of Albany officials says they are trying to speed up the screening process for new hires and are helping the utilities department retain their top performers.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.