Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Worth Co. law enforcement looking for missing runaway girls

Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls(Sheriff Donald Whitaker)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Sylvester Police Department are looking for two runaway girls, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Donald Whitaker.

Sheriff Whitaker says Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole left Worth County High School around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement believes they could still be in the area.

If you know of their whereabouts, please call the 911 Center at (229) 776-8219 or (229) 886-8317.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large

Latest News

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large