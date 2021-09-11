Worth Co. law enforcement looking for missing runaway girls

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Sylvester Police Department are looking for two runaway girls, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Donald Whitaker.

Sheriff Whitaker says Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole left Worth County High School around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement believes they could still be in the area.

If you know of their whereabouts, please call the 911 Center at (229) 776-8219 or (229) 886-8317.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.