Worth Co. law enforcement looking for missing runaway girls
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Sylvester Police Department are looking for two runaway girls, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Donald Whitaker.
Sheriff Whitaker says Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole left Worth County High School around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Law enforcement believes they could still be in the area.
If you know of their whereabouts, please call the 911 Center at (229) 776-8219 or (229) 886-8317.
