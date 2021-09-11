Dry Weekend Ahead - Temps Below Normal

Our second front over as many weeks passed through yesterday. That means drier weather and more comfortable air for the next few days.

Today, highs will peak in the upper 80s across the region with sunny skies staying. A degree, maybe two warmer for your Saturday and again on your Sunday.

Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s again under clear skies. Low temperatures will keep in the 60s into next week which is below normal for mid-September.

There is a slight chance for showers Saturday afternoon. Most models are indicating showers sprouting up along the FL-GA border, but not making much of an advance northward. Less chances farther west towards Albany. Chances go up near lunchtime.

Mostly dry weather should hold through the weekend, but into next week isolated chances make their way back into the forecast. Humidity will make a return as well.

TROPICS

Today is the climatological peak of hurricane season. Two systems are worth watching. One is about to crash into Belize, then reemerge into the Gulf as a weak system. I’m forecasting it not to bother us in south Georgia during it’s life. Another disturbance is about to emerge off of the African Coast. It is given a high chance to form into a tropical system. We have time to watch it develop

