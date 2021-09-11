Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dawson Fire Dept. continues to pay homage 20 years after 9/11

On September 11th, over 300 firefighters lost their lives on that day. The Dawson Fire...
On September 11th, over 300 firefighters lost their lives on that day. The Dawson Fire Department wants to continue to show their appreciation every year(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - On Sep. 11, 2001, over 300 firefighters lost their lives. The Dawson Fire Department wants to continue to show their appreciation every year.

Dawson fire officials rang bells at the times when the towers were hit.

Dawson fire officials rang these bells at the times when the towers were hit.
Dawson fire officials rang these bells at the times when the towers were hit.(WALB)

At 8:46 a.m., the north tower was hit, at 9:03 a.m., the south tower was hit, and at 9:37 a.m., the pentagon was hit.

Dawson fire chief, Rusty Hunter spoke about what was going through the fire department minds on that day.

Dawson Fire Chief Hunter detailed that a traumatizing day like 9/11, inspired him to be the...
Dawson Fire Chief Hunter detailed that a traumatizing day like 9/11, inspired him to be the best firefighter.(WALB)

“Well, we knew here in the fire station what was happening. We knew that firefighters were running into danger while people were running out of danger and hoping and praying to save as many lives as possible and unfortunately, a lot of firefighters lost their lives that day,” said Hunter.

Chief Hunter said in the past, the entire street would be closed off and everybody would come out and pay tribute as well. But with COVID still looming, they felt it was best to honor within their station.

Chief Hunter detailed how a traumatizing day like that, motivated him and his career.

“It inspired me to be the best firefighter I can and encourage not discourage. I want to move forward not backward,” said Hunter.

Dawson fire officials rang these bells at the times when the towers were hit.
Dawson fire officials rang these bells at the times when the towers were hit.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large

Latest News

Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls
Worth Co. law enforcement looking for missing runaway girls
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges