Dawson Fire Dept. continues to pay homage 20 years after 9/11

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - On Sep. 11, 2001, over 300 firefighters lost their lives. The Dawson Fire Department wants to continue to show their appreciation every year.

At 8:46 a.m., the north tower was hit, at 9:03 a.m., the south tower was hit, and at 9:37 a.m., the pentagon was hit.

Dawson fire chief, Rusty Hunter spoke about what was going through the fire department minds on that day.

“Well, we knew here in the fire station what was happening. We knew that firefighters were running into danger while people were running out of danger and hoping and praying to save as many lives as possible and unfortunately, a lot of firefighters lost their lives that day,” said Hunter.

Chief Hunter said in the past, the entire street would be closed off and everybody would come out and pay tribute as well. But with COVID still looming, they felt it was best to honor within their station.

“It inspired me to be the best firefighter I can and encourage not discourage. I want to move forward not backward,” said Hunter.

