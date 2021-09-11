Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Several suspects have been arrested and one suspect is still wanted in connection to a rash of thefts of catalytic converters over the last few months in South Georgia, according to the Camilla Police Department (CPD).

Investigators from the Camilla Police Department, along with the Mitchell County and Decatur County sheriff’s offices, recently came together and found “more than enough evidence to put the suspects behind bars,” according to a release from CPD.

David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton, and Joe Kelson have all been arrested in connection to the theft ring.

Police are still looking for Frederick McIntyre. He is wanted by CPD for a felony probation warrant and felony theft charges.

Frederick McIntyre is wanted in connection to a South Georgia catalytic converter theft ring. (Camilla Police Department)

Not all of the suspects involved in the thefts have been arrested at this time, according to police. They said they expect more arrests in the near future.

The cases are still under investigation.

