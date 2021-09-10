Plains Peanut Festival postponed

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - The Plains Peanut Festival has been postponed for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns.

The festival was set to take place on Sept. 25.

Friends Of Jimmy Carter Organization Spokesperson Kim Fuller said the decision was finalized this week, and they are informing sponsors and vendors on Friday.

The organization will still host a smaller yard sale for Plains and South Georgia vendors and the street dance.

Organizers said they are calling this a postponement and are planning to host the event again in 2022.

The last time the Peanut Festival was held was in 2019 and thousands of people attended.

