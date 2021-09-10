Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID patients overall, increase in critically ill COVID patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System officials said Friday that while the number of COVID-19 patients has decreased, the hospital system’s number of critically ill COVID patients has increased.

“While we have had a 24% decrease in COVID-19 inpatients since our summer peak nearly three weeks ago, our number of critically ill COVID patients has actually increased. Once again, (Friday), our intensive care units are full, and we are caring for 60 COVID patients in our ICUs. Forty-nine of them are intubated, with mechanical ventilators breathing for them,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “Even with our overall numbers going down, it is clear the virus is still spreading rapidly in our communities. (Thursday), we admitted 12 COVID patients to our hospitals in Albany, six in Americus and two in Sylvester. Now is not the time to let our guard down. We need to continue to take steps to slow the spread of the virus.”

On Friday, the hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

Here are Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 7

Total inpatients recovered – 2,858

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 338

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 86

Total vaccines administered – 61,500

Phoebe officials said they continue to stress prevention, testing and treatment.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against the virus. All the vaccines currently available are effective at preventing serious illness and death, and vaccinated individuals who contract COVID-19 generally have less severe cases and are contagious for a shorter period of time than those who are unvaccinated. We also encourage people to wear masks in public areas to prevent transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Phoebe officials said those that test positive for COVID are encouraged to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy before severe symptoms develop.

The treatment, the hospital system said, is “extremely effective at slowing or stopping the progression of the illness, so that patients avoid needing to be hospitalized.”

“This week, we opened a COVID-19 Advanced Care Clinic directly across the street from our main emergency center. This temporary facility greatly increases our capacity to administer monoclonal antibody infusions. (Thursday), we provided this treatment to 93 patients at multiple locations across our system. This is our highest daily number yet,” Grant said.

Phoebe will also begin offering monoclonal antibody injections at the Phoebe Worth emergency center.

Patients can be referred for monoclonal antibody treatment by physicians or can begin a self-referral process by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

