Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
13 COVID-related deaths were reported by Archbold Medical Center within the first seven days of...
“It’s just not worth the risk.” South Georgia hospital experiences high numbers of COVID-related deaths

Latest News

9/11: then and now
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
There are a number of 9/11-related events in the WALB viewing area. September 11, 2021 marks...
LIST: 9/11 events in the WALB viewing area