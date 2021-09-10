Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged now charged two men in connection to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy when more than 150 rounds were fired at the sleeping toddler’s Charlotte home on Sept. 8.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Crime Gun Suppression Team charged Jacob Lanier, 21, with eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was arrested Sept. 10.

Police arrested Qua’tonio Stephens, also 21, Sept. 8. He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the shooting.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stephens Sept. 8. They say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. He was arrested without incident on I-85 near Glenwood Drive.

He faces a series of felony charges, including flee to elude, discharge weapon occupied property (three counts), and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill (seven counts) in relation to an incident that occurred Sept. 7 off Joe Morrison Lane.

Qua’tonio Stephens (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Susie Whitley, the child’s great-grandmother, said 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was the victim in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting off Richard Rozzelle Drive.

Asiah’s 4-year-old sister was grazed in the shooting and expected to survive.

“How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old, who will never get the opportunity to grow up and play, as you have?” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said, speaking directly to the suspects the day after the shooting.

Detectives believe this is one incident out of a series of shootings related to two homicides, and that they have some relation to students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

According to officers, multiple vehicles targeted the home.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS and leave information anonymously. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in this case.

