LIST: 9/11 events in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks.

To mark another anniversary milestone, there are a number of 9/11-related events in the WALB viewing area.

Albany

Albany State University students will be giving free car washes to all first responders. It will be at Advance Auto Parts, 1416 Radium Springs Rd., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To register, click here. Service identification is required.

Americus

Americus and Sumter County public safety agencies will host a memorial event of unity and remembrance. It will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. It will be in the Sumter County Courthouse parking lot. The ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m. to commemorate the first strike on the Twin Towers.

Moultrie

There will be a 20th anniversary remembrance service at the Colquitt County War Memorial Courthouse Square. It will be at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Valdosta

The Valdosta Fire Department will host a 9/11 memorial 5K run on Saturday. The 5K will take place in downtown Valdosta.

If more 9/11 events are announced, this story will be updated.

