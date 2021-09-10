Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed in a Thursday night ATV accident, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it happened after 7 p.m. on Penny Lane.

The sheriff’s office said it was a single ATV accident and there was no one else involved.

The juvenile was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic accident,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile’s name will not be released.

