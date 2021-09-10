Gov. Kemp’s sister in law passes away

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s sister-in-law, Margaret Louise “Mimi” Argo-Laney has passed away at 61, according to a Twitter post from First Lady Marty Kemp.

Argo-Laney died Tuesday. She was born in Savannah and grew up in Athens. She lived in the Atlanta area after graduating from the University of Georgia and resided in Milledgeville.

She was also a founding member of the Spectrum Autism Support Group.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sep. 18 at 2 p.m. in Snellville Christian Church.

Read her obituary here.

Mimi’s passing leaves our entire family heartbroken. We ask for prayers for Russ, their two sons, and everyone blessed to know and love her.



- The Kemp Familyhttps://t.co/OYN6qkPeme — First Lady Marty Kemp (@GAFirstLady) September 9, 2021

