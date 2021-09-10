Food give away planned for next Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Food Center food distribution is planned for Saturday, September 18, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. while supplies last, for Dougherty County residents requiring food assistance.

The Hope Center food pick-up is at 925 Pine Ave., in Albany. Enter at North Harding and Flint Avenue entrance.

Identification required.

If you have questions, just call the Hope Center at 229-435-0562.

