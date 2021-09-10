Cold front brings pleasant changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thankfully “Mindy” was short-lived with little to no impacts across SGA. In its wake overcast with a few patches of light rain Thursday afternoon. A narrow line of showers moves out early evening otherwise gradual clearing and cooler overnight. Lows drop into the mid 60s for a rather pleasant morning followed by full sunshine and a refreshing dry airmass as highs top the upper 80s.

This nice change in the airmass extends into the weekend. Other than a stray shower or two along the GA/FL line rain-free with lower humidity. Temperatures trend near to slightly below average. You’ll enjoy clear cool nights with lows in the low-mid 60s while sunshine and warm upper 80s low 90s cover the afternoons.

Next week high pressure moves east allowing another weak front into the region. Rain chances return the later part of next week.

In the tropics, Mindy now tracking out to sea no longer a threat across the lower 48. Hurricane Larry continues weakening as it moves north over the Atlantic. In the western Caribbean a tropical wave that’s moving west toward the Yucatan Peninsula. On the coast of Africa a tropical wave that has a high chance of development the next 5 days. Watching but nothing heading our way at least through the weekend.

