Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office sends off second delivery to help Hurricane Ida victims

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office delivered its second truckload of donations for transit to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

Sheriff Josh Hilton and his staff have been collecting donations for the hurricane victims since the storm hit the state.

Last Friday, more than 25 pallets of water that were donated by people in Calhoun County were delivered to Louisiana.

Sheriff Hilton said another load of water, food and emergency supplies has been donated since then.

On Thursday, two 20 foot trailers of supplies were delivered by the sheriff to Apalachicola where they met Franklin County, Fla. Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Smith’s office provided a large semi with goods they had collected, which were combined with Calhoun County’s items. Now the donations are on their way to being delivered to Louisiana aid stations.

Sheriff Hilton said he knows more donations will continue to come in from their community and they will be delivered next week.

