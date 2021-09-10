BINGE IT!: ‘Manifest’ lands in top spot with audience views, fourth season renewed on Netflix

Every month, Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough chooses a binge-worthy show to watch and discuss with tv lovers.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, we are back with an exciting series that could make you believe in miracles.

This month, I sat down with my family and enjoyed a show full of supernatural occurrences and miracles only the affected will believe.

“Manifest” originally premiered on NBC in September 2018. It ran three seasons before being canceled. After being added to Netflix’s line-up, the series immediately received high ratings and was renewed for a fourth season through the platform.

The drama/adventure received a 73 approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with some critics saying, “the storyline is fresh, and such a good idea.”

It’s also rated TV-14 for mild violence.

You can watch on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and the NBC app.

So, let’s relax and take flight while we dig deeper into the mysterious story.

Review:

It all starts when some members of the Stone family, along with over 100 passengers, boarded Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York.

During the flight, the plane experienced significant turbulence during what they thought was only a brief minute.

Once the plane finally landed in New York, the passengers were hit with a mind-blowing reality — it was five and a half years later.

Of course, every passenger was presumed dead to their families and the government, which makes for an interesting plot full of drama and adventure.

Where was Flight 828 for five and a half years? How did the plane land in perfect condition? Why haven’t the passengers aged in years? Why are the passengers clueless about their disappearance?

All of these questions arose when the government was in shambles trying to uncover this mystery.

The affected members of the Stone family (Ben, Michaela, and Cal) came home to their lives being turned upside down. Attempting to rejoin everyday society was hard but when you are presumed dead for over five years, people move on without you.

Not only were they feeling left behind, but they were also suffering from “the callings,” visions and voices telling and guiding them to save people in many ways.

But sometimes, the callings were very bland which made them unsure of what the real purpose was. The callings soon start to take over their daily lives, continuously wanting something from them.

Also at the same time, the passengers have been getting threats from people that think they are freaks and also praise from people that think they are miracles from God. One of the passengers started a church of believers, making it harder for Ben to get the answers he wants.

Being a police detective, the callings start to guide Michaela to solve cases no one knew were there, making her colleagues question her “anonymous tips.”

Her brother and nephew, Ben and Cal, come back to a very different family. Cal’s twin sister, Olive, is now five years older than him and Ben’s wife, Grace, was in the arms of another man.

Cal’s cancer is still active but finds comfort in a doctor, another 828 passenger, that will literally do anything to cure or stop the callings.

Psst! @Misspkc took us behind the scenes of Saanvi's lab! Check out the tour on our Instagram Story: https://t.co/YQQIHkTkVU pic.twitter.com/N3H1ZEEBV5 — Manifest (@NBCManifest) February 4, 2020

Through all the family drama, the Stone family was essential in helping people through the callings. Ben becomes obsessed with finding the answer to everyone’s question: what happened on Flight 828?

This question leads to several adventures, most of them dangerous.

I don’t want to tell any spoilers, so get comfortable on the couch and binge-watch Manifest. You won’t be disappointed.

Kim's Binge It! rating:



Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:

1 – Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.

2 – Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.

3 – At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.

4 – It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.

5 – I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Manifest received a 5 in our Binge It! series.

I was hooked to the screen while watching this series. The storyline is so creative, it makes you want more. Just like in the show, you’re dying for answers to this mysterious flight while so many other questions arise. I believe the writing was great and each actor fully embodied their character perfectly. With each season, the series gave us more mystery surrounding the plane without getting boring or hard to watch. I truly enjoyed Manifest and I believe you will too.

This month's Binge It!, @kimmccullough43 takes flight with "Manifest." Did the show lift off for you? 🛫 — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) September 10, 2021

You can also catch up on previous reviews in the “BINGE IT! with Kim” series below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.