Albany State Golden Rams return to the Good Life City for home opener

ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams are returning to the Good Life City for their home opener.

The Rams starting their 2021 campaign, 1-0 after an upset win in week one. Head Coach, Gabe Giardina said game one is in the rear view mirror and it’s all about Shorter University, who they’ll face Saturday.

It’ll also be the first meeting between the two programs.

Giardina and company are excited to be back in the Coliseum after a two-year absence.

To defend the home turf, the Rams will have the cage the Hawks’ quarterback who can make you pay through the air and on the ground.

So this will be a game that’s won in the trenches.

”I think it just comes down to execution and being physical. We don’t really change who we are from week to week. It’s just about getting better and putting our guys in situations to be successful. So that starts upfront with the offensive line and Shorter has a good defensive line. And really had a good week of practice the guys are working extremely hard and we’re just working on playing to a standard of excellence and not really letting the scoreboard dictate how we play,” said Giardina.

Rams and Hawks kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

