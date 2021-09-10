Albany police need help identifying burglary suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two masked men burglarized an East Albany convenience store and now the Albany Police Department (APD) is asking if anyone can help identify them.

APD said the two men burglarized the Dixie Food Mart in the 1400 block of East Broad Avenue.

According to police, the two stole a safe, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Surveillance shows one man, wearing all black, white sneakers, a blue headscarf and carrying a gray book bag walking around the store, police reported. They said the other man was wearing a black scarf, a red jacket and black pants.

If you think you recognize either person or have any information about the burglary, you’re asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

The Albany Police Department would like the Community's help identifying the individuals who burglarized the Dixie Food... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.