ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) has responded to a structure fire in downtown Albany.

According to AFD, the fire is at the old Steve’s Auto Trim Shop, just behind the courthouse.

Fire officials said the blaze is not out yet but they are working to knock it down now.

E-911 Dispatch said they received the call just before 4 p.m.

Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021. (Anna Cliett)

