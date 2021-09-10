9/11 remembrance relay honors South Ga. servicewomen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds across the nation are taking part in a 177-mile walk honoring the victims of 9/11 and the 177 servicewomen who have died in combat zones since then.

The relay is organized by the Military Women’s Memorial.

Some of those honored were from Georgia, including Valdosta.

Lt. Tamara Archuleta was stationed at Moody Air Force Base and died in 2003 in Afghanistan.

She was on a mission to rescue Afghan children when her helicopter crashed.

This relay is a seven-day walk, starting from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

It comes to an end Saturday at the Military Women’s Memorial at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery.

Many are joining virtually and in-person.

One of the participants who lived in South Georgia is currently en route and shared why she joined.

”It’s honestly very eye-opening. We all have such different stories. It feels awesome. I’m really glad that I have the opportunity to be out here and be part of something that is bigger than me,” said Kayleigh Stallings.

The 9/11 Remembrance Relay helps share the stories of service and sacrifice.

The organization encourages the community to take part by going for a walk around the neighborhood, remembering 9/11 and the sacrifices made over the past two decades.

Those interested in supporting the relay can click here for more information.

