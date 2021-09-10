Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

9/11 remembrance relay honors South Ga. servicewomen

An Alabama lawmaker has filed a bill requiring the national anthem to be played at schools.
An Alabama lawmaker has filed a bill requiring the national anthem to be played at schools.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds across the nation are taking part in a 177-mile walk honoring the victims of 9/11 and the 177 servicewomen who have died in combat zones since then.

The relay is organized by the Military Women’s Memorial.

Some of those honored were from Georgia, including Valdosta.

Lt. Tamara Archuleta was stationed at Moody Air Force Base and died in 2003 in Afghanistan.

She was on a mission to rescue Afghan children when her helicopter crashed.

This relay is a seven-day walk, starting from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

It comes to an end Saturday at the Military Women’s Memorial at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery.

Many are joining virtually and in-person.

One of the participants who lived in South Georgia is currently en route and shared why she joined.

”It’s honestly very eye-opening. We all have such different stories. It feels awesome. I’m really glad that I have the opportunity to be out here and be part of something that is bigger than me,” said Kayleigh Stallings.

The 9/11 Remembrance Relay helps share the stories of service and sacrifice.

The organization encourages the community to take part by going for a walk around the neighborhood, remembering 9/11 and the sacrifices made over the past two decades.

Those interested in supporting the relay can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.
13 COVID-related deaths were reported by Archbold Medical Center within the first seven days of...
“It’s just not worth the risk.” South Georgia hospital experiences high numbers of COVID-related deaths
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary

Latest News

The Plains Peanut Festival has been postponed. (Source: WALB)
Plains Peanut Festival postponed
Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident
There are a number of 9/11-related events in the WALB viewing area. September 11, 2021 marks...
LIST: 9/11 events in the WALB viewing area