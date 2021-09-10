Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumter County
Sumter Co. stolen car found in Ala. with human remains
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
13 COVID-related deaths were reported by Archbold Medical Center within the first seven days of...
“It’s just not worth the risk.” South Georgia hospital experiences high numbers of COVID-related deaths

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID-19 vaccine mandate: ‘We’re in a tough stretch’
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies