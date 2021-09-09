Warwick police looking for wanted man

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - The Warwick Police Department is searching for a man they say threatened a family, according to the department.

Police said Charlie Dwight Reed threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her family by burning down their home.

Reed is wanted for probation violation and terroristic threats and acts.

Police said he is known to frequent Cordele, Sylvester and Dawson.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, please call the Warwick Police Department at (229) 535-6283 or (229) 776-8243.

