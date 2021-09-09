Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for Virginia Union

Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season
Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers have loaded the buses for their longest road trip of the regular season as they get set to take on Virginia Union.

Coming off a convincing win in week one the Blazers are ready to pick up where they left off.

5th ranked Valdosta State was firing in all three phases of the game against Savannah State, last week.

After a solid week of practice head coach Gary Goff anticipates a similar performance.

With quarterback Ivory Durham leading the way, the offense is getting into a rhythm. Goff said each week they have a target on their back... and this match-up won’t be any different.

He said it’s all about being assignment savvy going up against a high-flying offense in the Panthers.

”They fly around, they’re very athletics, they’re very well-coached. So again this is going to be another very good test for us. They were 7-3 in 2019, right on the brink of being a playoff-caliber team,” said Goff.

Goff added, “And they understand that they have Valdosta State coming to them and if they win, it’ll boost their standings and get them into the playoff conversations. So, we got to go out there and take them seriously and play Blazer football.”

The kick-off is set for 5:00 pm Saturday in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
Police want Barthell
Update: Americus murder suspect caught in Virginia
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat

Latest News

Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season
Football has returned for the Valdosta State Blazers
Albany State Golden Rams hit the road ahead of game one of the 2021 season
The football drought is ending as Albany State returns for the 2021 season
ASU football players sign autographs at fan fest
Albany State hosts fall fan fest at Coliseum
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
Albany State holds first scrimmage with season just weeks away