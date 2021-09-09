Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for Virginia Union

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers have loaded the buses for their longest road trip of the regular season as they get set to take on Virginia Union.

Coming off a convincing win in week one the Blazers are ready to pick up where they left off.

5th ranked Valdosta State was firing in all three phases of the game against Savannah State, last week.

After a solid week of practice head coach Gary Goff anticipates a similar performance.

With quarterback Ivory Durham leading the way, the offense is getting into a rhythm. Goff said each week they have a target on their back... and this match-up won’t be any different.

He said it’s all about being assignment savvy going up against a high-flying offense in the Panthers.

”They fly around, they’re very athletics, they’re very well-coached. So again this is going to be another very good test for us. They were 7-3 in 2019, right on the brink of being a playoff-caliber team,” said Goff.

Goff added, “And they understand that they have Valdosta State coming to them and if they win, it’ll boost their standings and get them into the playoff conversations. So, we got to go out there and take them seriously and play Blazer football.”

The kick-off is set for 5:00 pm Saturday in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.