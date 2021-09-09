Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta Fire Department unveils new mobile medic unit

First look at VFD mobile medic unit.
First look at VFD mobile medic unit.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, WALB News 10 was given its first look at the Valdosta Fire Department’s (VFD) new mobile medic unit, which residents will be seeing cruising around.

A lot of the calls the department gets are medically related, making this addition crucial to VFD’s services.

The unit will help reach patients in medical emergencies, wherever they are, including on rough terrain or unreachable areas.

Robert Mercer, VFD special operations captain, explained that they’ve had the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) for a while, but the plan has always been to add this box to transport patients.

First look at VFD mobile medic unit.
First look at VFD mobile medic unit.(WALB)

Recently, with a Georgia Search and Rescue, or GSAR grant, VFD was able to make it happen.

“It will allow us to transport a patient from a remote location to waiting EMS services, or a situation where maybe an ambulance couldn’t reach them, or it’s just difficult terrain to cross,” said Mercer.

Mercer said it’s a GSAR asset as well and they can also deploy with it.

It’s a huge benefit when having to help people in a hard-to-reach area affected by a natural disaster.

If the ride were to get stuck in terrain, it’s equipped to be pushed out.

You may also spot the mobile medic unit at events hosted in the downtown area.

As crowds begin to gather again, this plays a vital role when getting in and out of areas surrounded by people.

First look at VFD mobile medic unit.
First look at VFD mobile medic unit.(WALB)

Two to three VFD personnel can ride at a time and one will be medically trained.

It’s fully equipped with first aid medical equipment and the backbox can also be removed so more people can fit.

“It’s just another way we can increase our level of service to those we may respond to, that can be local here in town or part of the GSAR Task Force anywhere in Southwest Georgia or wherever else we are deployed to,” explained Mercer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
Police want Barthell
Update: Americus murder suspect caught in Virginia
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat

Latest News

Publix Charities donates check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Second Harvest of South Ga. receives hefty donation from Publix Charities
Charlie Dwight Reed is wanted by the Warwick Police Department.
Warwick police looking for wanted man
Georgia, South Carolina governors tweet disdain at Biden’s new COVID vaccination plan
Albany Rotary Club members learning about community projects, business expansions and investors...
Albany Rotary Club gets update on potential investors, business expansions