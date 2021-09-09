Valdosta Fire Department unveils new mobile medic unit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, WALB News 10 was given its first look at the Valdosta Fire Department’s (VFD) new mobile medic unit, which residents will be seeing cruising around.

A lot of the calls the department gets are medically related, making this addition crucial to VFD’s services.

The unit will help reach patients in medical emergencies, wherever they are, including on rough terrain or unreachable areas.

Robert Mercer, VFD special operations captain, explained that they’ve had the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) for a while, but the plan has always been to add this box to transport patients.

First look at VFD mobile medic unit. (WALB)

Recently, with a Georgia Search and Rescue, or GSAR grant, VFD was able to make it happen.

“It will allow us to transport a patient from a remote location to waiting EMS services, or a situation where maybe an ambulance couldn’t reach them, or it’s just difficult terrain to cross,” said Mercer.

Mercer said it’s a GSAR asset as well and they can also deploy with it.

It’s a huge benefit when having to help people in a hard-to-reach area affected by a natural disaster.

If the ride were to get stuck in terrain, it’s equipped to be pushed out.

You may also spot the mobile medic unit at events hosted in the downtown area.

As crowds begin to gather again, this plays a vital role when getting in and out of areas surrounded by people.

Two to three VFD personnel can ride at a time and one will be medically trained.

It’s fully equipped with first aid medical equipment and the backbox can also be removed so more people can fit.

“It’s just another way we can increase our level of service to those we may respond to, that can be local here in town or part of the GSAR Task Force anywhere in Southwest Georgia or wherever else we are deployed to,” explained Mercer.

