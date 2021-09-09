SGA impacts from “Mindy”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Mindy rapidly intensified as it neared the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon. The storm made landfall on St. Vincent Island, FL with sustained winds of 45mph this evening which was very close to same area as “Fred” almost 4 weeks ago. It’s the season’s third tropical storm landfall in Florida. As “Mindy” tracks northeast overnight it’ll cross portions of SGA into early Thursday. Expect bands of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms including a brief tornado with little to no warning. Also, flash flooding is possible with an estimated 1-2″+ of rain through Thursday.

“Mindy” weakens and quickly pushes out of SGA early tomorrow.

A cold front swings across SGA late Thursday ushering a drier and refreshing airmass. Clearing with lows in the mid 60s Friday morning. Tons of sunshine through the weekend as highs top upper 80s around 90. Rain chances gradually return next week.

