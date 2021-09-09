Ask the Expert
Second Harvest of South Ga. receives hefty donation from Publix Charities

Publix Charities donates check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Publix Charities donates check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, Publix Charities is making some hefty donations to different organizations around the nation, including here in South Georgia.

On Thursday morning, Publix Charities presented a $50,000 check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Publix Charities donates check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Publix Charities donates check to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

September signifies the stand against hunger by sharing, volunteering, fundraising and donating to help the cause.

Second Harvest is planning to use the funds to purchase a new refrigerated trailer.

The trailer will be able to store over 30,000 meals.

Without a refrigerated trailer of their own, Second Harvest of South Georgia has been having to rent multiple ones to transport food. Now, they’ll be able to do so, all while saving money.

“A donation like this in a rural community is a game-changer. Resources are just not available the way they are in major metros. And if we didn’t have companies like Publix that came in and provided resources like this, we could not do the job that we do every single day. So things like this really do make an impact on all of the 26 county region we served in South Georgia,” said Franklin Richards, the president and CEO of Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The new trailer will be a crucial element for their service.

Donations like this one allow Second Harvest to continue serving, speed up the process and get more food out to the community.

