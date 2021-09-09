Player of the Week: Samuel Brown of Thomas County Central

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Every week during football season we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week three one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Sam Brown of Thomas County Central.

The junior quarterback was sensational this past Friday night as the Jackets captured their first win of the season over Lake Placid. Brown accounted for two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground, a run that also earned a nomination for this week’s play of the week.

It was a big night for Brown, as TCC rebounded from a tough loss to Thomasville and for the upperclassman, it’s all about setting an example for the guys around him.

”When I was as a freshman or sophomore, I was more of like a follower and I just learned from the upperclassmen and as I went on I’ve just been trying to make everybody else around me better, not just myself. I wasn’t focused on getting player of the week or anything, I was just coming out to just help my team win and do my job each week. We’ve just been prepping all week, the coaches had a good game plan and we just came out and executed,” said Brown.

A big honor for Brown and his Jackets will look to make it two in a row this week when they host Godby on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.