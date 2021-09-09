Moultrie martial arts studio steps in to help those affected by Ida

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Ida left hundreds of thousands of people in need across the states and some folks in South Georgia have taken it upon themselves to help those in their time of need.

Kevin Bautista was one of those people.

Kevin Bautista (Kevin Bautista)

His studio, Bautista’s Martial Arts in Moultrie, has partnered up with other martial arts studios across South Georgia to help with relief efforts.

Those other studios include Legacy Martial Arts in Adel and Performance Martial Arts in Tifton and Valdosta.

The main locations they will donate to are in the heart of the area impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“We have three martial arts school owners that were affected by the hurricane over there. We’re going to be sending supplies to them and their families. It’s going to be near Slidell, Louisiana,” said Bautista.

Bautista Martial Arts is accepting many different kinds of items to help with the relief efforts from hygiene items to batteries. Their location is not accepting clothing items at this time.

Items needed for the drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida. (Kevin Bautista)

Bautista said he is humbled by all of the support they have received so far.

“Thank you to all of the families that are donating because they don’t have to, especially in the times with everything going on already. We’ve had families go out and actually buy stuff to turn into us and it’s been great,” Bautista told WALB News 10.

They said they will be accepting items through the rest of September.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.