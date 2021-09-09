Ask the Expert
Kemp issues proclamation for ‘Otis Redding Day’

Sept. 9 is Otis Redding Day in Georgia.
Sept. 9 is Otis Redding Day in Georgia.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation honoring a Georgia legend known as the “King of Soul” on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, the governor stated, “To honor Georgia’s own Otis Redding on what would have been his 80th birthday, I issued a proclamation declaring ‘Otis Redding Day’ in the Peach State.”

Sep. 9th is Otis Redding Day in Ga. (File)
Redding was born Sep. 9, 1941 in Dawson.

Redding died when his private plane crashed in Wisconsin in 1967. He was only 26.

In Georgia, Sept. 9 will now be known as “Otis Redding Day” to celebrate the King of Soul and his impact on the state.

