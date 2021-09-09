Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia, South Carolina governors tweet disdain at Biden’s new COVID vaccination plan

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The governors of Georgia and South Carolina tweeted a response to President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan on Thursday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted that he will “pursue every legal option” to stop a plan he calls an overreach.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted that he will “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
Police want Barthell
Update: Americus murder suspect caught in Virginia
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat

Latest News

FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.
Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Ga. could get refugees — and how else Afghan collapse affects us here
This photo shows a view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Senate OKs infrastructure bill: How would it help Ga., S.C.?
On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services...
Letter: Ossoff rounding up funds for rural Ga. hospitals