Front on Friday - Comfortable Weather Ahead!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our second front of the season is fast approaching.

Tonight we see the first taste of the front. Scattered storms will quiet by midnight, then dew points will fall quickly from the 70s into the 50s.

Temps will start in the mid to upper 60s on Friday. A fall feeling in the air.

By tomorrow morning, drier, cooler air will once again usher us into a comfortable weekend. As last weekend temperatures will only get into the upper 80s with some spots hitting 90 degrees. A slow warming trend will begin on Saturday, but dry conditions will last well into next workweek.

We are no longer worried about Tropical Storm Mindy and our focus will be towards two potential areas of tropical development over the next few days. One is expected to move similar to how Mindy did. First, forming in the western Caribbean sea, off the Yucatan Peninsula. Then emerging into the Gulf as a disorganized weak system a few days later. This disturbance is worth watching, but poses no immediate threat to south Georgia.

There’s another African easterly wave about to emerge off of the African Coast. This disturbance is given a high chance to form according to the National Hurricane Center. Initial signs are that it will turn north and not venture towards the Americas. Nevertheless, we’ll keep close watch.

