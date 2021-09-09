Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida was returned to the Gulf in a huge rescue effort dubbed “Operation Free Flipper.”

Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell, Louisiana. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.

Local and federal agencies, plus animal rescue organizations, teamed up for the relocation operation.

Roughly a dozen people entered the canal and used nets to corral the wayward mammal. It was then carried to a waiting vehicle with a water tank inside.

After being examined by marine mammal experts, the dolphin was deemed healthy and transported with a police escort to the Mississippi coast.

The operation came to an end as the dolphin was safely released to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) opened an investigation into VHS head football coach...
GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Police want Barthell
Update: Americus murder suspect caught in Virginia
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials...
Now is time for flu shots, CDC says
Sen. Lindsey Graham has visited Afghanistan and Iraq dozens of times since 9/11, as a lawmaker...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11