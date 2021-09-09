D.A. to not present May Albany officer-involved shooting to grand jury

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said Thursday that a grand jury will not investigate a May officer-involved shooting further.

About the shooting:

The officer-involved shooting happened in the 400 block of West Mercer Avenue on May 21.

Police initially responded to the scene for an aggravated assault.

The suspect, later identified as Kortnee Warren, pointed a gun and fired at Albany police officers.

The officers returned fire and Warren was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

In a Thursday release, Edwards said when Warren fired shots at the officers, one of them fired a round from a shotgun, which hit Warren.

The release states Warren fell to the ground but “refused to let go of his handgun.”

He started to get up and moved his hand that was holding the gun. Two other Albany police officers fired a total of shots, hitting Warren multiple times.

“I have determined that this instance of an officer-involved use of deadly force does not involve any criminal liability on the part of the officers and does not require consideration by the grand jury for further investigative purposes,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.