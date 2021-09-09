Ask the Expert
Arlington reports July algae wastewater spill

The city said approximately 430,000 gallons of algae wastewater were spilled.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington has issued a public notice for a July spill of algae wastewater.

The city said approximately 430,000 gallons of algae wastewater were spilled.

The spill happened on Woodvalley Road SW and lasted from July 6-8.

The City of Arlington Wastewater Treatment Plant “experienced inadequate flocculation of algae that allowed higher than permitted total suspended solids to leave the plant,” according to the city.

The city said the affected area will be tested as directed by the Environmental Protection Division.

“The City of Arlington is working on a corrective action plan to help reduce algae in the oxidation pond from going into the treatment plant,” the public notice states.

Stewart County Schools to go virtual for three weeks