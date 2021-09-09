Ask the Expert
Albany Rotary Club gets update on potential investors, business expansions

Albany Rotary Club members learning about community projects, business expansions and investors in the community.(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jana Dyke, president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, was the key speaker at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting. She spoke on projects and recent changes happening in the community.

Recently, the Outdoor Network project created over 100 jobs in the area and over $30 million more dollars in the Albany economy.

“Since December 1, 2020, which is when I came on board, our office has overseen and helped facilitate over $80 million worth of investments in the community,” Dyke said.

Two businesses, Sunnyland Farms and Pretoria Fields, were both recently highlighted at the state level for still progressing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunnyland Farms received Exporter of the Year and Pretoria Fields received the Small Business Rock Star award.

Albany Rotary Club also donated $600 to Alex Collins, a high school senior, so that he can complete a service project used to bring change to the YMCA sports park.

Albany YMCA President Dan Gillian accepted the check on Collins’ behalf, as he plans to refurbish a wooden bridge at the park.

