Albany church to host food box giveaway, vaccine drive-thru

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Litman Cathedral House of God in Saints is hosting its monthly food box giveaway on Saturday, Sep. 11 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administrated on site.

Church officials said participants must have the truck or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is allowed to get out of their vehicle.

This event is in partnership with Feeding the Valley.

It will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.

