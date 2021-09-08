Ask the Expert
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat

School went virtual for the day.
School went virtual for the day.(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald campus of Wiregrass Technical College was closed for a day last week, after a bomb threat was made to the school.

On Tuesday about midday, a woman was arrested and charged with making that threat.

Callie Mae Peavy is charged with the threat that caused the school to close for a day
Callie Mae Peavy is charged with the threat that caused the school to close for a day(Ben Hill Co. Sheriff)

Callie Mae Peavy was taken into custody after an investigation by the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Police Department, Georgia State Explosive Dogs (EOD), Irwin County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill EMA, Ben Hill 911, the Georgia Department of Corrections and GEMA.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s number one priority. Recently, there was a bomb threat made on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, and out of an abundance of caution, college officials decided to move that campus to a virtual learning environment while law enforcement investigated the threat,” said Spokesperson Lydia Hubert. “Wiregrass Campus Police Chief Tim Allmond worked with local and state agencies who conducted multiple safety sweeps of the campus prior to reopening. It has been determined by the authorities that this was a false threat and an arrest has been made in connection to the incident.”

