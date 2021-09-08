Tropical rain moves into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and humid across SGA Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved in late afternoon and continue into early evening. Overnight briefly quiet as rain gradually returns early Wednesday.

Gulf moisture increases as a tropical disturbance tracks north toward the Gulf coast tomorrow. Rain becomes likely through the afternoon with the heaviest coming in after midnight. Invest 91-L has a 30% chance of development over the next 2 days as conditions become more favorable near the Florida Panhandle. As the system pushes inland Thursday morning heavy rain spreads across SGA. Rainfall of 1-2″ expected along with isolated higher amounts. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated flash flooding in our southern counties.

The system is projected to track east across SGA/North Florida early Thursday then off shore Thursday evening. In its wake a cold front slides south ushering in drier air which settles in for the weekend.

