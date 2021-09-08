Search underway for missing Fort Stewart soldier

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The military needs the public’s help to find a missing Fort Stewart Soldier.

According to Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, Specialist Patrick Martin was last seen on Aug. 27 at his barracks on Fort Stewart. Martin is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.

If you have any information about Specialist Martin, call investigators at (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.

On behalf of the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, we are asking for the public's assistance in finding Specialist... Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

