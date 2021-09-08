Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Search underway for missing Fort Stewart soldier

Specialist Patrick Martin
Specialist Patrick Martin(Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The military needs the public’s help to find a missing Fort Stewart Soldier.

According to Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, Specialist Patrick Martin was last seen on Aug. 27 at his barracks on Fort Stewart. Martin is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.

If you have any information about Specialist Martin, call investigators at (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.

On behalf of the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, we are asking for the public's assistance in finding Specialist...

Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment
Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
Phoebe updates COVID-19 data, encourages testing
Robert Harvey was charged in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Hollis.
Man indicted in May Albany homicide
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

Latest News

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
A fund in memory of Judge Steve Goss is supported by his former classmates and friends.
Albany judge honored with scholarship
Experts say refugee resettlement can be a lengthy process
Agency preparing for more Afghans to arrive in East Tennessee
WALB
Greater Valdosta United Way ready to kick off annual fundraising campaign
WALB
Man indicted in May Albany homicide