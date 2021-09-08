Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Public safety departments partner with VSU students to enhance social media presence

The City of Valdosta is partnering with VSU's social media class.
The City of Valdosta is partnering with VSU's social media class.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media is one of the top sources of information and news for many, especially millenials and Gen-Z.

The City of Valdosta is partnering with Valdosta State University for some social media advice. They’re looking to enhance their public safety social media accounts, and find more effective ways to reach people.

VSU students are getting hands-on experience this semester. The social media class is working with Valdosta fire and police departments to create a social media strategy plan.

It’s a community project and collaborative effort to find the best ways to keep people informed.

“Social media is so prevalent now,” said Taylor Gudzack, who’s helping with this project.

Gudzack said it’s important for their education too.

The students will be getting access to all the data from the social accounts.

Students will be analyzing and learning more about the audience and how to better communicate.
Students will be analyzing and learning more about the audience and how to better communicate.(WALB)

They will be analyzing and learning more about the audience and how to better communicate.

Gabrielle Lamura, another student, said the information posted on these accounts is crucial for everyone.

“It’s so important. Especially for the firefighters and police officers, they can’t necessarily spread the word individually as quickly as social media does,” said Lamura.

Whether these departments are trying to notify the public about emergencies, share crime tips, or any news, most people have a smartphone, making access to information easier to get and sent quicker.

" I feel like it’ll help us target a certain demographic that we’re trying to reach and give the fire prevention tips out as far as the fire department is concerned and also help with recruiting,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Throughout the project, students will meet with city staff, Valdosta fire and Valdosta police...
Throughout the project, students will meet with city staff, Valdosta fire and Valdosta police to talk ideas for targeting a younger generation.(WALB)

“A lot of stuff we put out, we put out in a hurry and we want it to be able to grab somebody’s attention. Everyone relies on social media before they rely on anything else. So, we want to continue to use this platform but enhance what we currently have,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

The city’s goal is to continue using technology to engage with people as best as possible.

Throughout the project, students will meet with city staff, Valdosta fire and Valdosta police to talk ideas for targeting a younger generation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment
Rashard Nelson
Man indicted in May Albany child homicide
Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
Phoebe updates COVID-19 data, encourages testing
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

Latest News

Hamblen said it was more than he could imagine
Paddleboat race raises $3K for Lily Pad SANE Center
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, of Olive Branch, Ms., has been charged with two counts of...
GBI, Colquitt Co. deputies make arrest in elder exploitation investigation
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat