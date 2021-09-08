Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Paddleboat race raises $3K for Lily Pad SANE Center

Hamblen said it was more than he could imagine
Hamblen said it was more than he could imagine(Dough Hamblen)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lily Pad SANE Center spends thousands of dollars each year to provide victim services. A retired marine took it in his hands to help raise money to fund some of those services.

The center works 24 hours a day to make sure those who need their services most can use them whenever free of charge.

Lily Pad’s Executive Director Mary Martinez said some of the services they provide are rape and sexual assault analysis, as well as making sure each foster child has an advocate in the court system.

She said on average one victim can cost thousands of dollars.

Mary Martinez, Executive Director of Luly Pad SANE Center
Mary Martinez, Executive Director of Luly Pad SANE Center(WALB)

“To provide services and expert testimonies and testing that’s needed, but that’s our duty that’s what we’re charged with,” said Martinez.

Costs are what make fundraisers like the Great Paddle Boat race so appreciated.

“I got a call from someone that I have never met asked about our services and said ‘hey, we want to do something, we want to do a fundraiser for you guys,” said Martinez.

Participants at the boat race
Participants at the boat race(Doug Hamblen)

That stranger was Doug Hamblen. He said he got the inspiration after having his paddle boat for years and never using it.

“This would be a great idea to have the great paddleboat race. It’s silly because it’s so slow. We could give any proceeds to a local organization or charity that would have a positive effect on our community,” said Hamblen.

He said the turnout was nothing he expected.

Doug Hamblen, Organzer
Doug Hamblen, Organzer(WALB)

“I don’t think you can put a number on it. We had the people there that showed up physically. The dock was absolutely crowded, boats pulled up all along the side of spring creek I think the official number is massive I can’t put a number to it,” said Hamblen.

Money is still being counted, but at this point, Hamblen said they have raised $3,000.

“It’s really inspiring to see the entire community come together and support such a great cause and it gives you hope and inspiration,” said Hamblen.

They are making plans for next year. Hamblin said it will be at the same time and place.

The Lily Pad is also getting ready for its “Touchdown and Tunes Tailgate Concert.”

The fundraiser is hosted at Austin’s Firegrill. Attendees can watch two prime-time SEC football games.

They’ll also have a silent auction and local bands.

Since Lily Pad couldn’t host the fundraiser last year, they’re ready for this year.

Boat race participant
Boat race participant(Dough Hamblen)

“We look forward to this event because it’s so much fun it’s a good opportunity for friends and family to experience and fellowship and support a great cause,” said Martinez.

The fundraiser helps raise awareness and fund the services Lily Pad provides victims.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment
Rashard Nelson
Man indicted in May Albany child homicide
Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
Phoebe updates COVID-19 data, encourages testing
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

Latest News

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary
Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, of Olive Branch, Ms., has been charged with two counts of...
GBI, Colquitt Co. deputies make arrest in elder exploitation investigation
School went virtual for the day.
Woman arrested after Wiregrass school threat
Southwest Georgia is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.
SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here’s how you can help.