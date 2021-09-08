Ask the Expert
Man arrested in Albany mayor home burglary

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough's home was burglarized in January 2020, not long after he was seated as...
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a 2020 burglary that happened at Albany Mayor Bo Dorough’s home, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Javond Hall, 26, was arrested in Florida on Aug. 23, APD officials said in a Wednesday release.

Hall was taken back to Albany and is in the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB News 10 is working to get a copy of Hall’s mugshot.

