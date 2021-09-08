Madiera police officer rescues owl from soccer goal
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira police officer saved the day after an owl got caught in some netting.
Officer Jim Zazycki went out on the call Tuesday morning.
Zazycki found a great horned owl, also known as a “tiger owl” or a “hoot howl,” entangled in a soccer goal.
(It happens, apparently.)
The owl was cut out of the netting and sent to Raptor Inc, a Milford-based bird rescue, but not before Zazycki got a photo with his recent rescuee.
The department noted the owl was checked out and “seems to be doing just fine.”
Way to go Jim!
