Madiera police officer rescues owl from soccer goal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira police officer saved the day after an owl got caught in some netting.

Officer Jim Zazycki went out on the call Tuesday morning.

Zazycki found a great horned owl, also known as a “tiger owl” or a “hoot howl,” entangled in a soccer goal.

(It happens, apparently.)

The owl was cut out of the netting and sent to Raptor Inc, a Milford-based bird rescue, but not before Zazycki got a photo with his recent rescuee.

The department noted the owl was checked out and “seems to be doing just fine.”

Way to go Jim!

