Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Madiera police officer rescues owl from soccer goal

‘You might get a hoot out of this!’
Officer Jim Zazycki and the owl he rescued from a tangled situation.
Officer Jim Zazycki and the owl he rescued from a tangled situation.(Madeira Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira police officer saved the day after an owl got caught in some netting.

Officer Jim Zazycki went out on the call Tuesday morning.

Zazycki found a great horned owl, also known as a “tiger owl” or a “hoot howl,” entangled in a soccer goal.

(It happens, apparently.)

The owl was cut out of the netting and sent to Raptor Inc, a Milford-based bird rescue, but not before Zazycki got a photo with his recent rescuee.

The department noted the owl was checked out and “seems to be doing just fine.”

Way to go Jim!

You might get a hoot out of this! Officer Jim Zazycki helped rescue an owl that had become entangled in a soccer goal....

Posted by Madeira Police Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag

Latest News

WALB
Greater Valdosta United Way ready to kick off annual fundraising campaign
WALB
Man indicted in May Albany homicide
WALB
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
WALB
Boys & Girls Club Of Albany raises $45K in scholarships
WALB
Man indicted in May Albany child homicide