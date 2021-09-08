GHSA denies reinstatement for Valdosta High football player

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - A former Valdosta High School football player will not be returning to the Wildcats’ gridiron.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) unanimously denied Ty’Li Lewis’ reinstatement to the football team.

The GHSA was court-ordered to hold another hearing for Lewis after a court found the organization was in violation when it failed to notify Lewis of a hearing prior to his suspension from the 2021 football season.

The GHSA also amended the definition of “third party beneficiaries,” and the organization said this way, cases like this don’t happen again.

In its court order to the GHSA, a Lowndes County Superior Court said Lewis was a third-party beneficiary.

Lewis was one of five players that were ruled ineligible following a GHSA investigation into Rush Propst, the former Valdosta High School head football coach.

