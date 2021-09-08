GBI, Colquitt Co. deputies make arrest in elder exploitation investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Mississippi woman was arrested on Aug. 31 in connection to an elder exploitation investigation in Colquitt County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI said Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, of Olive Branch, Ms., has been charged with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons, two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of kidnapping.

Pignocco was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office in Olive Branch who also assisted the GBI and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

She was extradited back to Colquitt County after her arrest and was taken to the Colquitt County Jail. She has since been released on bond.

Background:

On Aug. 8, the GBI Region 9 Office was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an investigation of reported elder abuse and exploitation involving two, 85-year-old residents of the county.

Both victims were taken from their residence unwillingly to Mississippi. GBI reported both victims have been returned to Georgia.

The victims were both known to Pignocco as well. GBI agents said money was also determined to have been transferred out of their bank accounts to other financial accounts they did not control or have access to.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.