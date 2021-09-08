First Alert Weather
Wet Wednesday, Drier by Friday, Weekend Wonderful
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain and thunderstorms take over Today and lasts into the first half of Thursday. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms and Flash Flooding are possible for the southern counties. This is due to INVEST 91L passing to our south. Drier air then takes over. That means cooler starts and sunnier ends.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
