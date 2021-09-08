Albany Tech EMS program participates in CDC Safety Initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is making some changes to their Emergency Medical Services curriculum due to COVID-19.

They are teaching new infection control content in the EMS program to ensure students are safe when transferring possible COVID-19 patients.

EMS will be trained with precautions stemming from COVID-19 (WALB)

This new curriculum is part of the CDC’s first-line initiative.

Albany Tech is one of 16 other schools to participate in the pilot.

President Dr. Anthony Parker said these new safety measures will help protect patients who are transported in ambulances, as well as the paramedics treating patients.

Dr. Anthony Parker, President of Albany Technical College (WALB)

“Having this opportunity to change the curriculum of the program to take into consideration some of the newer technology and things we know about infectious diseases allows our college to be on the cutting edge of what we need to do differently in healthcare,” said Dr. Parker.

Dr. Parker said they did apply for this grant and were happy to get it.

He said even when funding does run out, they will continue to incorporate the lessons into the class.

Albany tech is one of sixteen schools to be a part of the first line initiative. (WALB)

